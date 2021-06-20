WTC Final: India 146/3 at Stumps, Honours Even on Day 2

Sharma took his stance outside the crease to minimise the swing at the point of contact between bat and ball. Gill moved a step or two forward to make the bowler think about his length. Kylie Jamieson retaliated by digging one in short, which struck the batsman on his grill.

Jamieson has Barbadian Joel Garner's towering height; but unlike the latter thumping the ball down, he skims it off the surface.

Sharma as usual had time to spare to execute his sumptuous drives and cuts. Gill, remarkably relaxed, caught the eye with a hook to midwicket off Trent Boult. Having done the hard work, though, Sharma reached for a widish outswinger, which he could have left alone, while Gill hung his bat out at a rising delivery outside off stump.

Cheteshwar Pujara increasingly gives the impression that he remains strokeless at the start of his innings, not because he can't play an aggressive shot, but because he won't. He refrained from opening his account for 35 balls; then almost as if he told himself he had completed his customary self-denial, he dismissively square cut and cover drove the next two balls to the boundary.