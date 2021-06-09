Decoding The Devil That is Dukes

The Dukes variant, manufactured by British Cricket Balls Limited in the UK, tends to wobble in the air and jag off a length due to its pronounced hand-stitched seam. All the six rows of stitching run backwards and forwards across the joint of the two cork cups within, facilitating better shape and firmness retention. This unique threading pattern is directly proportional to durability, and thus, the Dukes maintains its mint condition for extended spells if looked after well by the fielding team.

The longevity of the Dukes stands in stark contrast with that of its peers. While the SG ball is subjected to intense wear and tear on Indian dust bowls, the Kookaburra is prone to contortion upon hitting the wide cracks that are a characteristic feature of tracks Down Under. This gradual depreciation leads to shredded seams, thus making the process of gripping the ball a tricky task.



On the flip side, the lush green hue of the outfields and the playing surface in England preserves the Dukes’ lacquer and as a result, the speed merchants are always in the thick of action.