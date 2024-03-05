WPL Points Table 2024: Top Team Standings After DC vs MI Match Today; Details

WPL Points Table 2024: Know which team won today, 5 March, here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 has been on in full swing since 23 February. The teams are giving their best this season to win the trophy. The tournament is scheduled to end on 17 March, as per the date on the schedule. You can take a look at the WPL 2024 schedule to know about the upcoming matches and their timings. The WPL points table 2024 is updated after every match for interested fans.
The latest match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 was between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, 5 March. Interested fans across the country are patiently waiting to know the update WPL points table 2024 and the top teams. Both DC and MI fans are waiting to know which team won today and other details.
One should note that on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won against UP Warriorz (UPW) by 23 runs. Now, fans should take a look at the winning team today and the team that is leading the points table.
According to the latest official details available after the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals won against MI by 29 runs. The leading teams in the points table are Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Let's take a look at the updated WPL 2024 points table after the DC vs MI match on Tuesday, 5 March, here:
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|3
|2
|6
|U.P. Warriorz
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|4
|0
|4
|0
