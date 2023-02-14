WPL Auction: RCB's All-Round Variety, Batting Strength Make Them a Team to Watch

A Star-Studded Batting Line-Up

In Monday's auction RCB picked up Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine as their first three players. It was a dream come true for their fans as it's like having Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same team.

Everyone knows what they have done in the IPL over the years and the same things are expected from the trio of Mandhana, Perry and Devine who together have between them 7132 T20I runs, a century and 44 fifties.

As if having that trio wasn't enough, RCB also added other quality international players like Dane Van Niekerk, Heather Knight and Erin Burns to strengthen their middle-order. Out of these three, only Van Niekerk might find a place in the XI due to the limitations on the number of overseas players and team combination, but having backups like Knight and Burns make RCB's squad very secure.

Richa Ghosh is there as well to add quality to RCB's lower middle-order. She will be tasked with finishing duties, which she has been doing wonderfully well for the Indian team.

Apart from them, Jharkhand's Indrani Roy and Vidarbha's Disha Kasat are also expected to find places in the batting unit. Both are talented batters, who can play a pivotal role for RCB in this WPL season. Kasat can also bowl, whereas Roy adds wicket-keeping value as well. There is

Punjab's Kanika Ahuja as well. She is a quality pacer, who can hit the long ball in the death overs.