WPL Auction 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Sold to Mumbai Indians For 1.80 Cr

Harmanpreet was the first Indian cricketer to play 100 T20Is and is renowned around the world for her clean-hitting abilities. She was also the first Indian woman to score a century in T20Is during the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and led the country to runners-up finish in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

She is currently captaining the side in the ongoing 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.