WPL Auction Sold Players Live Updates

WPL 2023 Auction Live: The WPL auction 2023 will officially kick off today on 13 February 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

A total of 409 players will go under the hammer today at the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction. Out of these 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players.

90 slots are available between 5 franchises, among which 30 slots are reserved for overseas players.

Find the list of all the sold players who have gone under the hammer in today's WPL Auction 2023.