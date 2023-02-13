WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: RCB Sign Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Goes To MI

The next player out of the bag is the Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Singh.

RCB showed interest, but the bidding war is primarily being fought between the other two IPL franchises, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

But here comes the UP Warriorz. They make a bid of Rs 1.60 crore but MI is back with Rs 1.80 crore, and it is the winning bid.

Harmanpreet Kaur sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore.