WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: RCB Sign Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Goes To MI

Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 Live News Updates: Each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crores.
The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is being held in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.
Each of the five franchises will have a purse of Rs 12 crore.
448 players will go under the hammer.
A minimum of 75, and a maximum of 90 players will be sold.
The next player out of the bag is the Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Singh.
RCB showed interest, but the bidding war is primarily being fought between the other two IPL franchises, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.
But here comes the UP Warriorz. They make a bid of Rs 1.60 crore but MI is back with Rs 1.80 crore, and it is the winning bid.
Harmanpreet Kaur sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore.
And the first player out of the bag is - Smriti Mandhana.
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are engaging in a fierce two-way battle. The price has sky-rocketed from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2.60 crore in absolutely no time. The price is now over Rs 3 crore!
And SOLD! Smriti Mandhana will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have signed the opener for Rs 3.40 crore.
Now then, the first player will be out of the bag any moment now, but before that, it is time for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) officials to unveil the official logo of the competition, and say a few words.
The five teams are ready with their strategies. The players are ready to find out which jersey they will be donning next month. Mallika Sagar is ready with her hammer.
Let the action commence.
Who are the overseas stars likely to fetch mega-money bids?
Iconic Australian all-rounder, Ellyse Perry is certainly a prime candidate, alongside her teammate Ashleigh Gardner. New Zealand's Suzie Bates, West Indies' Hayley Matthews and England's Sophie Ecclestone could also feature on the wish list of all teams.
Watch out for the effective Bangladeshi duo, Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun, for they have been pillars for the Tigresses over the years.
The stars of the Indian U19 women's cricket team, who recently conquered the world, could be in huge demand. Speedster Titas Sadhu, the player of the match in the final against England, has set her base price at only Rs 10 lakh.
Shweta Sehrawat, who topped the run-scoring charts for India in the competition, is also expected to be in demand.
WPL Auction Live: Titas Sadhu could be in demand.
Seven players are featuring in the first set of the inaugural WPL auction. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and elegant opening batter Smriti Mandhana are the two members from the Indian team on this list, alongside five overseas superstars.
Full list of players in set 1:
Sophie Devine
Sophie Ecclestone
Ashleigh Gardner
Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana
Hayley Matthews
Ellyse Perry
Before the bidding war ensues, let us have a look at some important numbers about the auction, which will give you a fair idea of what to expect.
The minimum squad size for each team is 15, with the maximum being 18.
A maximum of 90 players can be sold.
Each franchise will be allowed to sign a maximum of seven foreign players. One of those seven players, however, should be from an associate nation.
Every team will have a purse of Rs 12 crore, which subsequently means a maximum of Rs 60 crore can be spent.
The highest base price of a player is Rs 50 lakh, whilst the lowest is Rs 10 lakh.
Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 Live Updates: 15 years after the cricket fraternity witnessed the inception of a trailblazing phenomenon called the Indian Premier League, which now is among the biggest sporting events across the globe, history is set to be scripted yet again.
13 February 2023 has the potential of being remembered as the day that changed women's cricket, as the inaugural auction of the Women's Premier League will be held in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.
Five teams – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will engage in a strategic battle to build a squad worthy enough of lifting the title, come 26 March.
Mallika Sagar, a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art and partner in Art India Consultants firm, has been roped in as the auctioneer.
