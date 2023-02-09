WPL Auction 2023: 10 Overseas Stars Who Could Become Impact Players This Season

The Women's Premier League auction on 13 February in Mumbai will be a unique experience for the cricketers; 163 overseas players will go under the hammer along with 246 Indians.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, starting six days after the completion of the T20 World Cup as an opening act to the glamorous Indian Premier League, will be a game-changer. The tournament will allow franchises to field five overseas players, one being from the Associate Nation.

Besides the Indian cricketers, the list includes players from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland and Zimbabwe. Eight Associate players from the UAE, Hong Kong, Thailand, Netherlands and the USA are also in the fray. A maximum of 30 overseas slots are available for the five teams — Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Gujarat and Lucknow.