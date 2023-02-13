WPL Auction 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 Crore

Rodrigues may only 22 years old now, but she has already established herself as one of the big names in the senior India women's team, having played 76 T20I matches for India, scoring over 1600 runs at an average of just over 30. Rodrigues bats mainly in the top four and has the ability to accelerate at her own will.

In Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, Jemimah played a match-winning role with a half century in India's chase. She walked out to bat at number three and smashed 53 runs off 38 deliveries and remained unbeaten as the team won the game by 7 wickets.