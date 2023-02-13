WPL Auction 2023: Deepti Sharma Bags Rs 2.60 Crore With UP Warriorz

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has bagged a Rs 2.60 crore contract in the Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai.
25-year-old had Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants bidding for her before UP Warriorz joined the bidding at Rs 2.20 crore, which was quickly taken to Rs 2.40 by Mumbai. Ultimately though it was UP that made the winning bid, of Rs 2.60 crore.
She is the most expensive buy of the franchise so far with Sophie Ecclestone being bought for Rs 1.80 and Aussie Tahlia Mcgrath being bought for Rs 1.40 crore.
In every essence, Deepti belongs to the modern-day bunch of ‘utility’ cricketers, who are usually worth their weight in gold in franchise competitions. 97 wickets in T20Is speak volumes about her efficacy as an off-spinner, while 914 runs at an average of 26.11 prove why she is much more than a pinch-hitter.
Deepti is currently the third ranked bowler in the ICC's women's T20I rankings, while she's also the second ranked all-rounder in the world.
The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played in Mumbai from 4 March to 26 March A total of 22 matches will be played, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament comprising Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A total of 409 players are going under the hammer today in the auction in Mumbai of which 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players. The total number of capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
