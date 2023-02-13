WPL Auction 2023: Deepti Sharma Bags Rs 2.60 Crore With UP Warriorz

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has bagged a Rs 2.60 crore contract in the Women's Premier League auction being help in Mumbai right now.

25-year-old had Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants bidding for her before UP Warriorz joined the bidding at Rs 2.20 crore, which was quickly taken to Rs 2.40 by Mumbai. Ultimately though it was UP that made the winning bid, of Rs 2.60 crore.

She is the most expensive buy of the franchise so far with Sophie Ecclestone being bought for Rs 1.80 and Aussie Tahlia Mcgrath being bought for Rs 1.40 crore.