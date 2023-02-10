WPL 2023: Lucknow Franchise Named ‘UP Warriorz’, Jon Lewis Roped in as Coach

Want UP Warriorz To Inspire Female Cricketers in India: Ashley Noffke

Meanwhile, Noffke coached Brisbane Heat to the knockout stages of four consecutive editions of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, winning the title in 2019 and will also coach London Spirit in women's edition of the Hundred in the next two seasons.

"We believe in the huge potential of women's cricket in India. While this is our fourth professional sports team, I believe we have just started this journey, and look forward to making significant strides. We want the team to be a source of inspiration for young women cricketers and the people in one of India's biggest and most beautiful states, Uttar Pradesh."

The inaugural edition of Women's Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from 4-26 March. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. The player auction for the WPL will be held in Mumbai on 13 February.