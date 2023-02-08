WPL Auction: Shorna, Sehrawat & Other Young Players Who Could Spark Bidding Wars

The Women's Premier League player auction list has been released now, with a total of 409 players set to go under the hammer in Mumbai on 13 February. This is the first auction of its kind in women's cricket, which will make it a spectacle to watch. The five franchises are allowed to pick up a combined total of 90 players from the auction pool, which consists of many experienced veterans and talented young guns.

Here, we shall take a look at 10 such young players who could start a bidding war in the auction.