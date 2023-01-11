IPL 2023 Live Streaming To Be Available in Bhojpuri for the First Time: Details

IPL 2023 Live Streaming: First Time in History IPL Will Be Live Streamed in Bhojpuri by Viacom18.
(Photo: iplt20.com)
IPL 2022 Live Streaming in Bhojpuri by Viacom18: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to start and cricket fans are already excited about it. What is more interesting about this year's IPL is that Viacom18 will live stream the IPL 2023 Season 16 in Bhojpuri besides other 16 languages.
The previous seasons of Indian Premier League were available for live streaming in only six languages including Hindi, English, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. According to reports, this year Viacom18 has decided to live stream the IPL 2023 in Bhojpuri, which is the second most widely spoken language in India.
All the cricket fans must know the following important details about the upcoming IPL 2023.
The 16th season of IPL will be live streamed free on Jio Cinema, announced by the Sports 18.
It is being anticipated that this year's IPL will reach approximately 500 million users on the digital platforms only.
In the history of IPL, it will be for the first time that there will be two different media partners - STAR Sports Network and Viacom18.
Sports 18 or Viacom18 attained the digital rights of the Indian Premier League at an amount of Rs 20,500 crore.
The live streaming of IPL 2023 will be available free on the Jio Cinema app and website.
The 16th season of IPL will commence from either late March or starting April. The live telecast of IPL 2023 will be available on the STAR Sports Network.
