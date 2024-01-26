WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Rope in Chamari Athapaththu To Replace Lauren Bell

“Unfortunately, Lauren won’t be a part of our squad this season but we wish her the best for the summer. That said, We are very excited to bring Chamari Athapaththu on board with the UP Warriorz. She has been a stalwart of T20I cricket for over a decade and we look forward to bringing her on board with us. She has been a great ambassador for women’s cricket all over the world, and we are delighted to have her experience and know-how among our ranks this season,” said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz.

In the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023, brought in as an overseas replacement player, Chamari scored 552 runs in 14 innings, averaging 42.46 in the tournament, and also bagged nine wickets for the Sydney Thunder, eventually being named Player of the Tournament.

Athapaththu is currently playing for Northern Districts Women in the 2023/24 Women’s Super-Smash tournament in New Zealand and has been a part of the now-defunct Kia Super League in England, Women’s T20 Challenge in India, as well as for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League in West Indies.