WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Rope in Chamari Athapaththu To Replace Lauren Bell

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu.
(Photo: PTI)
UP Warriorz have named Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu as a replacement for England fast-bowler Lauren Bell ahead of the 2024 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
“English fast bowler Lauren Bell has withdrawn from the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League 2024. UP Warriorz have named Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu as a replacement for Bell,” said a statement from the tournament on Friday, 26 January.
Among the most powerful hitters in the game, Chamari has featured in over 120 T20Is for Sri Lanka. Known for her attacking batting and handy off-spin bowling, Athapaththu is the only Sri Lankan woman to have scored a century in T20Is.
She has been signed for her base price of Rs 30 lakh, which is also the amount Lauren was signed up for by UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2023. Athapaththu was recently named as the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year, becoming the first female cricketer from Sri Lanka to win an ICC Award.
“Unfortunately, Lauren won’t be a part of our squad this season but we wish her the best for the summer. That said, We are very excited to bring Chamari Athapaththu on board with the UP Warriorz. She has been a stalwart of T20I cricket for over a decade and we look forward to bringing her on board with us. She has been a great ambassador for women’s cricket all over the world, and we are delighted to have her experience and know-how among our ranks this season,” said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz.
In the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023, brought in as an overseas replacement player, Chamari scored 552 runs in 14 innings, averaging 42.46 in the tournament, and also bagged nine wickets for the Sydney Thunder, eventually being named Player of the Tournament.
Athapaththu is currently playing for Northern Districts Women in the 2023/24 Women’s Super-Smash tournament in New Zealand and has been a part of the now-defunct Kia Super League in England, Women’s T20 Challenge in India, as well as for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League in West Indies.
