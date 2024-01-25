Women's Premier League: Season 2 To Kick off on 23 February in Bengaluru

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the full schedule for the much-anticipated second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. With Bengaluru and Delhi stepping up as the host cities, the league will start from 23 February to 17 March, 2024, for a thrilling cricket extravaganza.

The battleground for the initial 11 games will be Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where teams will lock horns in fierce competition. Subsequently, the action will shift to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which will host the remaining nine league encounters along with the two crucial playoff clashes.