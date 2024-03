WPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players Sold in Women's Premier League Auction

The WPL auction 2024 wrapped up on Saturday evening in Mumbai with the five teams buying a total of 30 players, ahead of the second season that is expected to be played in February 2024.

Australian Annabel Sutherland and young uncapped Indian Kashvee Gautam become the two most expensive sales on the day, being bought by Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore each. Another uncapped Indian, Vrinda Dinesh, also attracted a bidding war before ultimately being bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore.