WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore Face-Off in Title Clash

The sell-out crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will become witness to a tantalising title clash when the formidable Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals take on a confident Smriti Mandhana-captained Royal Challengers Bangalore to decide who lifts the glittering WPL 2024 trophy on Sunday.

DC, after becoming runners-up last year to Mumbai in WPL 2023, now have a golden chance to lift the title at their home ground. Their dominant form backs them to bag their first WPL title, as they finished at the top of the points table to book their place directly in the final.

Moreover, DC have come out on top in all of their four meetings against RCB in the WPL history. The batters and bowlers have fired in unison to drive Delhi’s unstoppable image to a crescendo, barring two losses in the competition.