WPL Is Changing India, One Six at a Time. I Am a Witness to the Revolution

If you ask me why I love cricket, I am afraid, I do not have a logical explanation. Like many Indians, I grew up in a cricket-crazed family, wherein the household’s emotions would depend on how the Indian cricket team performed on a given day. The Indian ‘men’s’ cricket team, of course.

The dholwaalas were in luck when the team won a crucial match, for they were summoned to be the makeshift masters of ceremony, as we – family, friends, cousins, and neighbours – danced into the night. To date, whenever Virat Kohli hits a century, my grandfather calls each of us grandchildren to congratulate us, as if it was a personal milestone.

Hence, I qualify to use the proverbial – at times, clichéd – ‘cricket runs in my DNA’ phrase.