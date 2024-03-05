WPL 2024: Anjum Chopra — WPL Will Propel Women’s Cricket to a Bigger Audience

The second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is going on in full swing, delivering an exciting display of thrilling contests, remarkable performances and some heartbreaking losses. At the forefront of the points table stand the powerhouse Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Meg Lanning, while Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants languish at the bottom.

In an interview with The Quint, former India captain and one of the commentators in the ongoing tournament, Anjum Chopra shared insights on the burgeoning growth of women's cricket, highlighted promising emerging homegrown talents, and delved into various aspects of the competition.

Here are the excerpts: