WPL 2023: With Lanning's Stamp and Kapp's Class, Delhi Peak at the Perfect Time 

During Chennai Super Kings' peak in the Indian Premier League, it was jestfully said that the IPL is a tournament where all other teams fight it out to face CSK in the final. It seemed as if CSK had found a parallel in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League in Mumbai Indians who looked all but certain to coast through to the final uncontested.

Delhi Capitals chose to disagree.

The Delhi Capitals success story began on the WPL auction table when they picked Australian captain Meg Lanning. One was surprised to see only Mumbai Indians running DC close and the winning bid not exceeding Rs 1.10 crore, going up from her base price of Rs 50 lakh.