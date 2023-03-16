Astute Auction Strategy, 3D Players & Unabashed Approach Key to Mumbai's Success

It's no secret that Mumbai Indians have been the most successful IPL franchise over the years, with five titles to their name. It can't merely be a coincidence that the franchise has also become the most dominant team in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League and the first one to reach the playoffs.

Cast your mind back to the headlines that RCB garnered after making Smriti Mandhana the most expensive player of the WPL auction at Rs 3.40 crore. On top of that, they splurged Rs 1.90 crore for wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh and an additional Rs 1.7 crore for star all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Just these three players add up to Rs 7 crore which is more than half the allocated team budget of Rs 12 crore – 58.33% to be precise. You can't simply be spending this much for a handful of players and expect the other slots to take care of themselves.