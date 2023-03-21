WPL 2023: Delhi Trump UP in Final League Stage Match, Qualify Directly for Final

Earlier, Tahlia McGrath struck a 32-ball 58 as UP Warriorz posted 138/6 after Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field.

McGrath struck eight boundaries and two sixes during her 32-ball knock that helped UP set up a decent total as their middle-order batters failed to fire.

UP started off well in that pursuit as openers Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat raised 30 runs before the latter was out, caught by Jess Jonassen off Radha Yadav as she attempted a big heave by got beaten by the turn and ended up producing an easy skier.

Healy, who started by hitting Marizanne Kapp for a four off the first delivery, also despatched a knee-high full toss from Radhua Yadav to the boundary and also struck the spinner for a brilliant six in the eighth over, muscling away a full delivery that landed wide.

She hammered Shikha Pandey for a four and was out in an eventful 10th over in which she was dropped by bowler Capsey off a low full toss on the third ball, punched the fifth delivery for a four between cover and wide long-on and is out off the final delivery, giving Capsey the charge only to see the ball swing past the bat to keeper Taniya Bhatia who whips off the bails to find her out by a long distance.

Simran Shaikh got out for 11 runs and Kiran Navgire is stumped by Bhatia off Jonassen and it eventually was McGrath that took the Warriorz to a decent total.

She had eight boundaries and two sixes as UP Warriorz lost wickets at regular intervals against disciplined bowling. McGrath struck Radha Yadav for boundaries off successive deliveries and hammered Jonassen for a four and six off successive deliveries in the 19th over.

She handed Capsey the same treatment in the final over, hitting a four and six off the third and fourth deliveries ending the innings with a four off the final delivery. In between, she ran two doubles as UP Warriorz claimed 19 runs from the last over bowled by Capsey.