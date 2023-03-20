WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Qualify for Playoffs With 3-Wicket Win, RCB and GG Bow Out

UP Warriorz qualified for the playoffs of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, and subsequently, obliterated Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants’ hopes, with a three-wicket win over the Giants on 20 March. Chasing a big target of 179 runs here at the Brabourne Stadium, Alyssa Healy’s team crossed the finish line with one delivery to spare.

Gujarat Giants had exactly the start they would have desired, with the first couple of overs yielding 26 runs. Having scored two consecutive half-centuries before coming into this fixture, Laura Wolvaardt looked in decent nick again, with Sophia Dunkley supporting her from the other end.