WPL Will Help Bridge Gap Between Domestic & International Cricket: Mithali Raj

A decades-long career in Indian cricket but former Indian skipper Mithali Raj says she has no regrets about retiring just a year before the start of the historic Women's Premier League.

Part of the league now as Gujarat Giants mentor, the 40-year-old can see the effect the league is already having on India's domestic cricketers, and how in the long run it till benefit India's bench strength.

'If somebody from domestic cricket makes a debut, they take two years to get used to the international standards, and then start to perform. Now, with the WPL, that two year gap will be eliminated because the players are already exposed to that pressure, the sort of tactics that you want your players to execute,' Mithali told The Quint.

Here are excerpts from the interview: