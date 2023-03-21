WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Reclaim Pole Position With 4-Wicket Win Over RCB

Mumbai Indians reclaimed the pole position in the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) standings, courtesy of a four-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore. After restricting Smriti Mandhana’s team to a trifling total of 125/9 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Harmanpreet Kaur’s batters took only 16.3 overs to secure two important points.

Being asked to bat first, Bangalore’s start was far from what the team would have desired, with a miscommunication resulting in the dismissal of Sophie Devine – the White Fern opener who had just played the tournament’s best knock in the previous fixture.