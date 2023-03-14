WPL 2023: No Stopping the MI Hype Train as They Beat Gujarat Giants by 55 Runs

Mumbai Indians remained the sole surviving inexorable force of the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL), as they recorded their fifth consecutive triumph with a 55-run win over Gujarat Giants, here at the Brabourne Stadium. After scoring 162/8, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team restricted the Giants to a minuscule score of 107/9.

Sneh Rana’s decision of bowling first initially seemed to be a masterstroke, with Ashleigh Gardner dismissing West Indies’ Hayley Matthews for a duck. Having lost a reliable figure much earlier than expected, Yastika Bhatia and Natalie Sciver-Brunt encapsulated themselves in a defensive shell.