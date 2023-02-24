Anjum Chopra Consoles Distraught Harmanpreet Kaur After Heartbreaking SF Defeat

Harmanpreet Kaur Is a Player Who Never Backs Down: Anjum Chopra

Kaur’s availability for the semi-final was once in serious doubt, given that she was down with fever, but the Punjab-born player managed to not only make it to the playing XI, but also play a commendable knock under precarious circumstances – coming out to bat when India were 28/3,

Praising Kaur’s insurmountable fighting spirit, Chopra further stated “Today, she might not have even played. But because it was the semi-final of a World Cup and because Harmanpreet Kaur is a player who never backs down, but charges ahead, she did just that.”

“She was able to bring herself to play this match and continued it while fielding by running all over the ground. The captain said I’ll go everywhere and then while batting she rekindled India’s hopes,” she concluded.