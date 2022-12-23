ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Twitter Reacts to the Huge Purchases of Curran and Stokes

While Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crore, Stokes went to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore.

Sam Curran and Ben Stokes were sold for gargantuan amounts at the 2023 IPL auction. While the former was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crore, the latter went to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore.

Here is how Twitter reacted.

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   IPL 2023 

