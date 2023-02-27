WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Appoint Australia’s Beth Mooney as Captain

She is one of the most reliable members of the Australian women's team and has played more than 83 games and scored 2,350 runs so far in her career, including a 74 not out in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 which earned her 'Player of the Match' award.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Adani Gujarat Giants in the historic Women's Premier League's inaugural edition in 2023," said Beth Mooney, Captain, Adani Gujarat Giants in a media release, issued by the franchise.

"The squad is keen to get the ball rolling soon and put out an entertaining and effective brand of cricket in the debut season of WPL which will hopefully lead us to the trophy. It will be absolutely fantastic to have the likes of Sneh as my deputy and Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes and Nooshin Al Khadeer as pivotal parts of the team," she added.