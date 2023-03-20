WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Claim First Place With 9-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals’ hopes of getting a direct entry to the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) final will live to see another day, as the team brushed Mumbai Indians aside in a comprehensive nine-wicket triumph. Chasing a meek target of 110 runs here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Meg Lanning’s team took only nine overs to bag the two points.

Though their batting department is usually reliable, Mumbai Indians were a few notches too far from their usual level in this match. Yastika Bhatia, the young opening batter who has recorded three knocks north of 40 runs, was dismissed for a solitary run by Marizanne Kapp, before the latter scalped Natalie Sciver-Brunt for a golden duck.