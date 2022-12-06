World Test Championship 2023: Pakistan’s Final Hopes in Doubt, India in Control

Pakistan's loss also puts India in control to reach the WTC final given that they can now secure their place even if they lose one of the Tests against Australia at home, provided they sweep Bangladesh, reports ICC.

If Australia win the remaining Test against West Indies and at least two Tests against South Africa, they would still be well placed to make the final.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan had kept Pakistan in the hunt with a steady partnership after the hosts lost Imam ul Haq to James Anderson early in the day. Rizwan took 24 balls to get off the mark, but then took on the spinners with Shakeel playing the perfect foil. Pakistan forced England onto the backfoot as the partnership gained strength.