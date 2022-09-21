ICC Confirms Venues for World Test Championship 2023 & 2025 Finals

The Oval and the iconic Lord's will host the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in 2023 and 2025 respectively, the game's governing body ICC said on Wednesday.

England were identified as the hosts for the next two WTC Finals during the ICC annual general meeting in Birmingham in July.

"We are delighted to be hosting next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar," ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.