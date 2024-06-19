‘Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Towards Family’, Rauf on Video of Fight With a Fan
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi released a statement on X threatening ‘legal action against the individual responsible.’
Following the incident former and current players have united to stand up for Rauf.
After a video of Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf indulging in a heated argument with a fan outside his hotel in Florida went viral on social media, the pacer clarified the incident stating, that he "won't tolerate disrespect towards family."
While taking a stroll across the city with his wife, Rauf argued with the man. It seemed like the Pakistani pacer heard something that he didn't agree with or enjoy. A few individuals prevented Rauf from attacking the man as he went towards him. Even Rauf's wife attempted to stop him, but the pacer managed to get out of her hold.
The man and Rauf yelled at each other a few times, but the onlookers did a fantastic job of keeping them from hitting each other.
Haris Rauf released a statement on 'X' and wrote:
I decided not to bring this up on social media, But now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions
Haris Rauf
Following the incident former and current players have united to stand up for Rauf. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) threatening ‘legal action against the individual responsible.’
Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologise to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible.
Mohsin Naqvi
It is the right of fans to criticise us for our performances. We accept it and try to learn from it. It is not OKAY to attack anyone personally in their family’s presence, unacceptable. How would u feel if someone attacked u personally while with family? #HarisRauf @HarisRauf14.
Shadab Khan
Their teammate Hasan Ali too condemned fans for getting personal and urged them to be respectful towards the players' families.
I've seen a video circulating online about Harry @HarisRauf and I urge all my dearest cricket fans to remember that criticism can be constructive without being hurtful. Let's keep the debate respectful and considerate of the players’ families. Let's promote love, peace and respect for the GAME. We all want Pakistan cricket to rise, love you all.
Hasan Ali
The Pakistan team is dispersing from the United States with some players returning home while others will be vacationing in the USA and UK. The players are currently in the process of getting over the past two weeks which saw the former T20 World Cup winners eliminated from the Group Stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.
