T20 World Cup: Gary Kirsten Disappointed Pakistan Team's Lack of Unity – Reports

Head coach Gary Kirsten has lambasted the Pakistan men's national team players following their unceremonious exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage, pulling up the players for lack of unity and some basic skills. While Kirsten pulled up the players after their final league match in the T20 World Cup, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh told his former coach to return to India and take over from Rahul Dravid.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten reportedly told the players after Pakistan's final league match in the T20 World Cup against Ireland.