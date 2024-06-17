T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Bid Farewell With 3-Wicket Win Over Ireland

In what turned out to be a thrilling conclusion to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, Pakistan secured a nerve-wracking three-wicket victory over Ireland in Group A match of T20 World Cup, guided by the crucial contributions of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

Despite making the chase more complicated than it needed to be, Pakistan managed to sign off with a win, thanks to a combination of early breakthroughs and a late flourish from Shaheen.