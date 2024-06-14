T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Eliminated as USA Qualify for Super 8

Even if Pakistan win their last match against Ireland, which will be played at the same venue on 16 June, they can only accumulate four points, and will remain a point shy of USA’s tally.

Not a ball was bowled at a damp Lauderhill in Florida and T20 World Cup co-hosts USA shared the points with Ireland. A wet outfield delayed the toss in Florida, and, after several inspections and the best efforts of the local ground staff, the game was abandoned.