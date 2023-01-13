ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule: Venue, Timings, Squads, and More

The ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2023 will officially kick off on Saturday, 14 January 2023. A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament in 41 matches.

Earlier, the Women's U19 World Cup tournament was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed.

Let us check out the full schedule of the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s World Cup South Africa 2023, matches, timings, venues, and other details below.