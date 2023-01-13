ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule: Venue, Timings, Squads, and More

ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2023 Full Schedule, Start Date, Timings, Squads, and Other Details.
(Photo: u19worldcup.com)
The ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2023 will officially kick off on Saturday, 14 January 2023. A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament in 41 matches.
Earlier, the Women's U19 World Cup tournament was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed.
Let us check out the full schedule of the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s World Cup South Africa 2023, matches, timings, venues, and other details below.
The live streaming of all the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
All the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.
This year, the host of ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 is South Africa. All matches of the tournament will be played across different venues in SA.
All of the 16 teams of the U19 Women’s World Cup 2023 have been divided into four groups - A, B, C, and D.
Group A: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Australia, and USA.
Group B: Pakistan, Zimbabwe, England, and Rwanda.
Group C: West Indies, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Ireland.
Group D: India, UAE, Scotland, South Africa.
On Saturday, 14 January 2023, four matches will be played at Benoni, South Africa. The first match will be played between UAE U19 and Scotland U19 at the Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni (1:30 pm IST).
The second match will be played between Australia U19 and Bangladesh U19 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni (1:30 pm IST).
The third match will be between South Africa U19 and India U19 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni (5:15 pm IST).
In the fourth match, Sri Lanka U19 will face off USA U19 at Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni (5:15 pm IST).
To Check the full schedule of of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023, click here.
India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, and Mannat Kashyap.
Pakistan: Syeda Aroob Shah (c), Aliza Khan, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor Bhatti, Eyman Fatima, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaibunnisa, Zamina Tahir Chughtai, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, and Mahnoor.
Bangladesh: Disha Biswas (c), Shorna Akter, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Misty Rany Shaha, Mst Dipa Khatun, Leky Chakma, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva, Reya Akter Shika, Sumaiya Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, and Mst Unnoti Akter.
Australia: Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, and Eleanor Larosa.
Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunarathne (c), Dahami Sanethma, Umaya Rathnayake, Rashmi Nethranjali, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rismi Sanjana, Nethmi Senarathna, Harini Perera, Vihara Sewwandi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sumudu Nisansala, Pamoda Shaini, and Vidushika Perera.
England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens.
South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Both, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, and Jenna Evans.
UAE: Theertha Satish (c), Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin, Archara Supriya, Rishitha Rajith, Geethika Jyothis, Sanjana Ramesh, Ishitha Zehra, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, and Avanee Patil.
