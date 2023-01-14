ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa U19 Women’s Live Streaming

The first edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to formally start on Saturday, 14 January 2023. India is gearing up to play against South Africa in its first match of the tournament. Interested viewers can watch the live streaming of the first match in their homes. One needs to take note of the date and time of the match if one wants to watch it on time. We have all the latest details for you.

