ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa U19 Women’s Live Streaming

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 details are mentioned here for our readers.
The first edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to formally start on Saturday, 14 January 2023. India is gearing up to play against South Africa in its first match of the tournament. Interested viewers can watch the live streaming of the first match in their homes. One needs to take note of the date and time of the match if one wants to watch it on time. We have all the latest details for you.
When will India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 take place?
As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 between India and South Africa will take place on Saturday, 14 January.
What is the time of the India vs South Africa ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?
India vs South Africa ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin at 5:15 PM IST on Saturday. You must take note of the time if you are planning to watch the match today, on 14 January.
Where will India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup be played?
As per the latest details, India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
Where to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live on TV?
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 knockout games can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. You cannot watch the live telecast of the match in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in the country?
Viewers can watch India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live on FANCODE in India.
