Women’s U19 T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma’s India Bowl First Against South Africa

India U19 women’s team will bowl first in their opening fixture at the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup against South Africa. The hosts’ skipper, Oluhle Siyo won the toss and opted to bat first. The match will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

This is the inaugural edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, where India and South Africa will be playing the second match of Group D. In the first encounter of the group, the United Arab Emirates handed Scotland a six-wicket defeat.

The tournament has had a stunning start, as in another game, Bangladesh pulled off a surprising victory against one of the prime title contenders, Australia. The young Tigresses secured a seven-wicket win.