Dane Van Niekerk Can Have Our Empathy, but Can She Have a T20 World Cup Spot?

Martin Guptill was run-out by just a few inches in a tied match that saw a tied Super Over in the 2019 ODI World Cup final. Despite doing most things right, New Zealand returned home devastated, without a trophy to show for, and for four years, England got to brag about winning their maiden ODI World Cup.

There was a lot of empathy and sympathy dished out at the Kiwis, except that empathy and sympathy do not result in a trophy.

Likewise, with Dane van Niekerk having been left out of the South Africa squad for the upcoming women's T20 World Cup, all one can offer is empathy, but probably not a place in the squad.