Falak Naz: The Girl Who Grew up Under a Tin Roof, Is Now Busy Uprooting Timber

The Journey to Prayagraj

That, there were no girls to provide her company in her ordeal, with sports not particularly being considered a ‘thing for women’ in her locality, proved to be too insignificant an impediment for Falak, who would rather challenge the boys than curb her dreams.

Yet, her father was determined to help her daughter shoot from the stars, beyond the clutches of the slums where he spent his entire life. In Ahmed’s dilapidated household, compromise was the norm to trudge along with time, but when it came to her daughter’s ambitions, he was ready to move the mountains. To facilitate the kid’s growth as a cricketer, he took Falak to a new school – Dr Kailash Nath Katju Inter-College.

There were a couple of reasons behind the journey from Katghar to Prayagraj – firstly, her new school was among the rare ones in the locality to have a girls’ cricket team, but to make things better, the sports teacher of the school and former cricketer, Ajay Yadav had just opened an academy for girls.