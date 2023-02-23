T20 WC 2023: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Rues Misfortune After Defeat to Aus

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lost her wicket to an unfortunate run out in the semi-final against Australia.
(Photo: Twitter/ICC)
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rued poor luck after her team’s heartbreaking five-run defeat against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The women in blue put up a good fight against the five-time champions, but agonisingly missed out on a place in the final.
Chasing a target of 173 runs, India got off to the worst start they could possibly have imagined, as the first three wickets fell inside the fifth over. At 28/3, the already tall climb seemed to be transitioning into unscalable proportions, but a stunning fourth-wicket stand between the skipper and Jemimah Rodrigues got India back in the hunt.
Speaking on the incident after the match, the 33-year-old said “Can't be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when I and Jemimah were batting. And to lose after that, we didn't expect this today. The way I got runout, can't be unluckier than that.”
“Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed about fighting till the last ball. The result didn't go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament. We know we have a good batting line-up even if we lose early wickets. Need to give credit to Jemimah for the way she batted today. She got us the momentum we were looking for. Happy to see such performances,” she further added, praising Rodrigues for her 24-ball 43.
Earlier during Australia’s innings, India gave a few freebies away. Meg Lanning, who later went on to score 49, was dropped on 1 by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, while Beth Mooney was presented an extra life when Shafali Verma dropped a dolly. Moreover, Ghosh also missed a stumping opportunity.
Speaking on the poor fielding effort, Kaur stated “Even though we didn't play to our strengths, we reached the semis. We gave those easy catches away. Got to take those when you want to win. We misfielded. We can only learn from these lessons and not repeat the mistakes.”
