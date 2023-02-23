T20 WC 2023: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Rues Misfortune After Defeat to Aus

Speaking on the incident after the match, the 33-year-old said “Can't be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when I and Jemimah were batting. And to lose after that, we didn't expect this today. The way I got runout, can't be unluckier than that.”

“Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed about fighting till the last ball. The result didn't go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament. We know we have a good batting line-up even if we lose early wickets. Need to give credit to Jemimah for the way she batted today. She got us the momentum we were looking for. Happy to see such performances,” she further added, praising Rodrigues for her 24-ball 43.