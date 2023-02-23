Women’s T20 WC 2023: India’s Title Hopes End With 5-Run Defeat To Australia

India’s campaign at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 concluded on a heartbreaking note, as they suffered a five-run defeat against Australia in the semi-final fixture. Chasing a total of 173 runs here in Newlands, Cape Town, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team could only accumulate 167/8 in their 20 overs.

The Aussies had a splendid start with the ball with Megan Schutt dismissing Shafali Verma in the second over, before Smriti Mandhana was trapped leg before wicket by Ashleigh Gardner in the very next over.

Yastika Bhatia’s stay at the crease was also a short one, as a mix-up with Jemimah Rodrigues resulted in a run-out in the fourth over.