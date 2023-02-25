Beyond Braving Odds & Winning Hearts, India’s Knockout Records Warrant Critique

As she arrived for the post-match interview, Harmanpreet Kaur looked distraught. It had been a few minutes since her team suffered an agonising defeat, but for the sinking feeling of a defeat to subside, Kaur, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, required much more than a few minutes.

Explaining her team’s defeat, she said “There was nothing much in the wicket. The batsmen didn't handle nerves too well.”

The match we are talking about is the Women’s Asia Cup 2018 final, and not the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final. Yet, it will not be just to blame anyone for presuming the latter, with sundry instances of India's narrow defeats in knockout matches.