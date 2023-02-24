Indian Team's T20 WC Semi-Final Exit More Than Just Another Lost Opportunity

Make no mistake, the condition of Women's cricket is much better now than it has ever been. The Indian eves have been consistent performers in international games and ICC tournaments over the years, and the WPL is expected to accelerate its growth even further.

But there is no doubt that a global title could have been a real shot in the arm for the changing times in women’s cricket in India. So, there were high hopes from the Indian eves when they made it to the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup again.

Another Close Defeat

At one point, when Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were batting, it looked like India were going to pull off the chase of 173 easily. But Rodrigues got dismissed and Kaur also got run out in an unfortunate manner to trigger a collapse that we have been quite familiar with over the years.