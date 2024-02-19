Women's Premiere League 2024: Start Date, Schedule, Players List, Venue & More

know everything about WPL 2024
The most awaited second season of the biggest women’s T20 league will begin next week. The exciting T20 tournament involves five formidable teams which will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches and will provide fierce competition amidst cricketing excellence. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the second edition of the Women's Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23.
The team that finishes at the top of the table will qualify directly to the final and the teams which have finished second and third will play an eliminator match to play the table topper in the final of WPL.
The first match of the WPL 2024 will be played on Friday, 23 February and the final will be played on Sunday, March 17. The upcoming season of WPL will only have single headers, with all matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST.
The first 11 matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while the remaining nine league matches and the two Playoff matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru
February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru
February 26 – UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
February 27 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru
February 28 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru
February 29 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
March 1 – UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru
March 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru
March 3 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru
March 4 – UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru
March 5 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
March 6 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
March 7 – UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
March 8 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi
March 9 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi
March 10 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi
March 12 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi
March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi
March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi
March 17 – Final in Delhi
The five teams participating in WPL 2024 are:
• Mumbai Indians
• Delhi Capitals
• Royal Challengers Bangalore
• Gujarat Giants
WPL 2024 Mumbai Indians Squad
Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tyron, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimati Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Saika Ishaque, Shabmin Ismail.
WPL 2024 RCB Squad
Disha Kasat, Sabbineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Shubha Satheesh, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.
WPL 2024 Delhi Capitals Squad
Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Marizane Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.
WPL 2024 Gujarat Giants Squad
Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Kashvee Gautam, Lee Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.
WPL 2024 UP Warriorz Squad
Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, S. Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Alyssa Healy, Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.
The WPL 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India. All 22 matches will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
