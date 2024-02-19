Women's Premiere League 2024: Start Date, Schedule, Players List, Venue & More

The most awaited second season of the biggest women’s T20 league will begin next week. The exciting T20 tournament involves five formidable teams which will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches and will provide fierce competition amidst cricketing excellence. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the second edition of the Women's Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23.

The team that finishes at the top of the table will qualify directly to the final and the teams which have finished second and third will play an eliminator match to play the table topper in the final of WPL.