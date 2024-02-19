Women's Premiere League 2024: Start Date, Schedule, Players List, Venue & More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Women's Premiere League 2024: Start Date, Schedule, Players List, Venue & More

Check the date, time, schedule, teams, players list, and venue for Women's Premiere League 2024
Shivangani Singh
Cricket
Women's Premiere League 2024

The most awaited second season of the biggest women’s T20 league will begin next week. The exciting T20 tournament involves five formidable teams which will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches and will provide fierce competition amidst cricketing excellence. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the second edition of the Women's Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23.

The team that finishes at the top of the table will qualify directly to the final and the teams which have finished second and third will play an eliminator match to play the table topper in the final of WPL.

Women's Premiere League 2024 Start Date

The first match of the WPL 2024 will be played on Friday, 23 February and the final will be played on Sunday, March 17. The upcoming season of WPL will only have single headers, with all matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. 

Women's Premiere League 2024: Venue

The first 11 matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while the remaining nine league matches and the two Playoff matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Women's Premiere League 2024 Schedule

February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

February 26 – UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 27 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

February 28 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 29 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 1 – UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

March 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

March 3 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 4 – UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru

March 5 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 6 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 7 – UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 8 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 9 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 10 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 12 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi

March 17 – Final in Delhi

WPL Teams 2024 

The five teams participating in WPL 2024 are:

• Mumbai Indians

• Delhi Capitals

UP Warriorz

• Royal Challengers Bangalore

• Gujarat Giants

Women's Premiere League 2024 Squads

WPL 2024 Mumbai Indians Squad

Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tyron, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimati Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Saika Ishaque, Shabmin Ismail.

WPL 2024 RCB Squad

Disha Kasat, Sabbineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Shubha Satheesh, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

WPL 2024 Delhi Capitals Squad

Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Marizane Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.

WPL 2024 Gujarat Giants Squad

Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Kashvee Gautam, Lee Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

WPL 2024 UP Warriorz Squad

Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, S. Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Alyssa Healy, Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

Women's Premiere League 2024: Live Telecast and Live Streaming

The WPL 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India. All 22 matches will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

