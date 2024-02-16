WPL 2024: Want To Keep Things Simple – Mumbai Indians Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

“To work with Jhulan. She got me out many times, and she reminds me a lot about that too. To get to work with her finally and to be in the same team was great.”

“Charlotte and I try to discuss a lot of things. Even when both of us are busy, we try and stay in touch. She has been thoroughly professional; I have learned a lot from her and enjoy every moment with her. Honestly speaking, this is my first assignment as a bowling coach and I have learned a lot on and off the field from her,” Jhulan added about working in tandem with the head coach.

Over the years, the MI scouting process has unearthed hidden gems who’ve gone on to achieve great things in the sport. Charlotte, who saw it firsthand, was only too happy to acknowledge her amazement at the process and the contribution.

“I have been blown away by the scouting system at MI. Coming into this role, I didn’t know much about it. All I knew was that MI was really good at it. To see the scouts in action just before the auction was a testament to the hard work that has been done. We have signed four players because of that. Hopefully, we can unearth the next future star, which is very exciting,” she added.