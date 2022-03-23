Women's ODI World Cup: What Do India Need to Do to Qualify for Semi-Final?

The Situation for India

For India, the win against Bangladesh has really made things a lot simpler in terms of qualification for the semi-final. The 110-run win has pushed the Net Run Rate to 0.768, the best among those in contention.

So, as it stands, all India need to do is win against the second placed South Africa on Sunday to qualify for the next round, irrespective of what happens in other games.

And if SA defeat WI on Thursday, India will automatically secure the final fourth spot.

India were further helped by the fact that Pakistan defeated WI by 8 wickets in a rain affected match, to end their 18-match losing streak at the tournament.

India take on South Africa on 27 March in Christchurch. Out of the six games India have played, they have won 3 and lost 3.