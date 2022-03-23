Women's ODI World Cup: What Do India Need to Do to Qualify for Semi-Final?

Indian women's team during a training session at the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand.
(Photo: BCCI)
The Mithali-Raj led Indian women’s team put in a fine performance against Bangladesh on Tuesday, defeating them by 110 runs, to keep their hopes of a semi-final berth. Having finished runner-up in the previous edition, India is, understandably, keen to go one step further this time in New Zealand.
As it stands, Australia led by Meg Lanning have already made the semi-finals, securing the spot when they defeated India by 6 wickets. Now, there are three spots left and India is third with South Africa on second and West Indies on fourth. Defending champions England are fifth on the table.
The Situation for India
For India, the win against Bangladesh has really made things a lot simpler in terms of qualification for the semi-final. The 110-run win has pushed the Net Run Rate to 0.768, the best among those in contention.
So, as it stands, all India need to do is win against the second placed South Africa on Sunday to qualify for the next round, irrespective of what happens in other games.
And if SA defeat WI on Thursday, India will automatically secure the final fourth spot.
India were further helped by the fact that Pakistan defeated WI by 8 wickets in a rain affected match, to end their 18-match losing streak at the tournament.
India take on South Africa on 27 March in Christchurch. Out of the six games India have played, they have won 3 and lost 3.
