Women's ODI World Cup: Yastika's Fighting 50 Helps India Post 229/7 vs B'desh

India's top-order batter Yastika Bhatia scored a patient fifty, while Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar came up with late-innings flurry as the Mithali Raj-led side posted a respectable 229/7 against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup league game at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

After opting to bat first, a 74-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got the team to the perfect start but Bangladesh picked three big wickets within two overs to reduce Indian to 74/3 in 15.4 overs. Nahida Akter first got Smriti out for 30 when she tamely hit straight to Fargana Hoque and then Ritu Moni struck twice in two deliveries to send back Shafali on 42 and then got the big wicket of Indian skipper Mithali Raj, for a duck.

Shafali tried to hit one out of the ground and was stumped, before skipper Mithali Raj hit her first ball straight to Fahima Khatun at cover.