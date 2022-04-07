Big Decisions BCCI Needs to Make Before a Women's IPL Can Be Put Into Force

Finding a Window

Among other matters that need to be ticked, the WIPL must create a window for itself. Scheduling can be a headache given bilateral commitments, regular ICC tournaments and the mushrooming leagues in other countries. The simple solution would be to run WIPL together with the IPL — this has worked for the WBBL and the Hundred.

Soon, top women players could hop from one event to the other, like the men. Whether, and when, this happens it is sure the WIPL will be a new dawn for established Indian players. In any free market WIPL, Mithali Raj/Harmanpreet/Smriti Mandhana together with Shafali, Jemimah, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia will be hugely sought after, triggering a new phase of women cricket growth and setting it on a rising commercial trajectory.

New Avenues for Indian Experts

The WIPL will create opportunities for coaches/mentors/brand ambassadors/commentators/match referees and other ancillary roles. Till now, the BCCI has rejected all requests to allow Indian players to play in overseas T 20 leagues but with women cricket they have adopted a more pragmatic approach. Indian players are already in the WBBL and the Hundred and going forward the same trend should continue.

So, is the WIPL the silver/golden bullet to improve women’s cricket? Surely, it is not a wonder drug that will solve all problems, more like an effective energy boosting dose that helps wellness. The WIPL should not be seen as a one-shot overall cure and must be accompanied by other steps to ensure women’s cricket achieves its full potential.